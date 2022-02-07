Watch
Oregon to lift indoor mask requirement by end of March

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A product stall filled with free N95 respirator masks, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sits outside the pharmacy at this Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The Biden administration is making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents. Authorities note the masks' offer better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 than cloth masks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 18:02:22-05

Oregon’s statewide mask requirement for indoor public places will be lifted no later than the end of March.

Authorities also said Monday that mask requirements for schools will be lifted on March 31. The state medical officer and epidemiologist says that in the coming weeks, education and health officials will meet to revise guidance to ensure schools operate safely with students in class after the mask rule is lifted.

The end of March deadline for lifting statewide mask rules was selected using local health scientists predictions that COVID-19 related hospitalizations will decrease to 400 or fewer by that time.

