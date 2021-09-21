Watch
Oregon to charge out-of-state RV campers 25% more

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon will charge campers from outside the state a 25% surcharge for RV sites in dozens of campgrounds because of increased demand for the spaces.

The fee will apply to everything from small pop-up trailers to Airstreams to motorhomes, but will not apply to tents, yurts or cabins. The fee will be assessed starting next year at 56 campgrounds.

Roughly 60% of state park campsites are designed for RVs and they currently cost $24 to $40 per night. Next year, they will cost $30 to $50 for non-residents.

