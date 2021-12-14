Watch
Oregon Senate passes rental assistance safety nets

Andrew Selsky/AP
Members of the Oregon Senate meet Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, during a special session of the Oregon legislature, in Salem, Ore. As the threat of eviction looms over thousands of Oregon households, lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for a special session to take up a package of bills focused on keeping people housed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 19:21:38-05

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Senate has passed additional safety nets to keep thousands of people housed who are currently struggling to pay rent or are facing eviction.

The funds were passed as the threat of eviction looms over thousands of Oregon households. The package passed by the Senate during a special session Monday will now go before the House.

In addition the Senate unanimously passed a $25 million bill for a comprehensive, statewide plan to address the proliferation of illegal cannabis around the state and ease the associated humanitarian impacts in Oregon.

