Oregon Senate passes rental assistance safety nets

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Senate has passed additional safety nets to keep thousands of people housed who are currently struggling to pay rent or are facing eviction.

The funds were passed as the threat of eviction looms over thousands of Oregon households. The package passed by the Senate during a special session Monday will now go before the House.

In addition the Senate unanimously passed a $25 million bill for a comprehensive, statewide plan to address the proliferation of illegal cannabis around the state and ease the associated humanitarian impacts in Oregon.