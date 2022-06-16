Watch
Oregon reports first probably case of monkeypox

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jun 16, 2022
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials have reported the first probable case of monkeypox in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority said in a statement Thursday the case was in an adult male who had travelled to a community with confirmed cases. He remains isolated and is following recommendations from public health officials and medical providers, authorities said. Testing to confirm the case is being done by federal officials.

The OHA is working to identify individuals at potential risk for exposure. No other details were available.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

But recently cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally, and health officials in a growing number of countries are investigating.

The illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
