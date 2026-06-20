Oregon police launch multi-agency investigation following infant death

LA GRANDE, Oregon — Officials in eastern Oregon have opened an investigation following the death of a 3-month-old infant.

The La Grande Police Department released that on June 17, at 9:57 p.m., LGPD officers and medics from the La Grande Fire Department responded to a 911 report of an infant who was not breathing at a residence.

First responders arrived at the residence in the 2300 block of Q Avenue in La Grande, where medics initiated advanced life-support measures on the 3-month-old infant, LGPD said. The infant was transported to the Grande Ronde Hospital and subsequently airlifted to St. Luke's Hospital in Boise.

At 6:12 a.m. on June 18, La Grande Police say they were notified by the Ada County Coroner that the infant had died, with investigators also learning the infant had sustained injuries. The injuries required further investigation.

In accordance with death investigation protocols, the Union County Major Crime Team was activated, police said.

"More than 10 investigators from the Oregon State Police, La Grande Police Department, Union County District Attorney’s Office, and Child Protective Services are actively involved in the investigation," LGPD said.

Investigators are reportedly conducting interviews, preparing search warrants and coordinating a complete autopsy.

As of June 18, authorities said a cause and manner of death had not been determined.

Officials say they will release further information as it becomes available and is "appropriate to do so".