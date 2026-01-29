Oregon poaching investigation leads to major seizure of weapons, drugs, and animal trophies

SANDY, Oregon — An extensive poaching investigation involving multiple agencies in Oregon recently resulted in a "major seizure" of guns, drugs, meat, and mounted trophy-style deer heads, reports the Oregon State Police.

In a social media post, police say that a poaching investigation was opened after a sergeant with Oregon Fish & Game received a report from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding a dump site where "parts of two deer were discovered."

Evidence collected at the scene implicated an unidentified suspect. That suspect is said to be a convicted felon.

With the support of the Oregon State Police and SWAT, the East Valley Fish and Wildlife Team later executed a search warrant at the suspect's home.

There, troopers claim they found mounted deer head trophies and meat from elk, deer, bear, and ducks— all of which lacked proper documentation. Police say the suspect admitted to officers that he had killed deer illegally at the Sandy River Delta east of Portland in 2025.

Oregon State Police revealed that other items seized by law enforcement included "a stolen Mount Hood National Forest sign, a scoped rifle, a stolen 9mm handgun, spotlights, ammunition, compound bows, crossbows, and more than 70 grams of methamphetamine."

OSP says additional game meat, as well as another mounted deer head, were discovered at another suspect's residence.

This case remains under investigation.