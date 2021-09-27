Oregon Legislature OKs new US House boundaries

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a threat to block new political maps, Republican state lawmakers returned to the Oregon Capitol as the Legislature passed boundaries that included a new, sixth U.S. House seat.

The congressional map, which House Republicans say is unfair and boycotted on Saturday by staging a walkout, passed Monday in the House and Senate on party-line votes. Democrats hold majorities in the Oregon Statehouse.

Monday was the deadline for the Legislature to pass the new U.S. House districts or the task would’ve gone to a panel of retired judges.

The new map includes four U.S. House seats that either are safe Democratic or lean in the party’s favor, one reliably blue seat and one seat that could be a toss-up.