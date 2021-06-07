Watch
Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

Sara Cline/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., as legislators meet for a special session to discuss COVID-19 relief measures. During the protest Republican lawmaker, Rep. Mike Nearman, physically opened the Capitol's door — letting protesters, who clashed with police, gain access to the building. There have been calls for Nearman to resign ahead of the upcoming 2021 Legislative session that begins Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Sara Cline, File)
Capitol Protest Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to expel a lawmaker who allowed violent protesters into the state Capitol in December. The House could vote as early as Monday on her resolution.

Rep. Mike Nearman was not only seen on security cameras opening the door to the Capitol, which was closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic but also allegedly told people in a video days beforehand that he would let them in if they texted him.

As lawmakers met in an emergency session on Dec. 21 to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, far-right rioters entered the building.

Nearman faces two misdemeanor criminal charges and has said he will seek a trial by jury.

