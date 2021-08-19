Watch
Oregon hospitals near breaking point as COVID-19 surges

Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a sign reminds customers to wear their masks at a bakery in Lake Oswego, Ore. As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, just 41 intensive care unit beds were available in Oregon, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and hospitals near capacity in a state that was once viewed as a pandemic success story. Oregon, which earlier had among the lowest cases per capita, is now shattering its COVID-19 hospitalization records day after day. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 12:42:58-04

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just 41 intensive care unit beds were available in Oregon as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and hospitals near capacity in a state that was once viewed as a pandemic success story.

Oregon earlier had among the lowest cases per capita. Now, it's shattering its COVID-19 hospitalization records day after day.

As of Wednesday, 850 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Oregon — surpassing the state’s record, which was set the previous day.

Before this month, the hospitalization record was 622 in November, during a winter surge and when vaccines were not available.

