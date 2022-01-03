Oregon health, education agencies: In-person classes at risk

SALEM, Ore. — With masks stretched across their faces, students and faculty returned to schools across Oregon after the holidays.

But there are worries a new wave of COVID-19 will force a return to online learning. The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority said student access to in-person instruction is under serious threat.

They suggested schools suspend extracurricular activities or ensure they follow safety protocols. They warned that rapid transmission of the omicron variant is expected in indoor settings where people don’t wear masks and follow other safety protocols, like maintaining physical distances and washing hands.