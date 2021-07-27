Watch
Oregon governor signs ambitious clean energy bill

Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 14:29:06-04

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s clean energy bill, which is one of the most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions in the country, was signed by Gov. Kate Brown.

The legislation signed Tuesday lays out a timetable for the state’s two major power companies — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold to Oregon consumers.

Additionally, it bans the expansion or new construction of power plants that burn fossil fuels and allocates $50 million in grants for community-based energy projects, among other measures.

