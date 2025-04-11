Oregon governor seeks federal relief funds for flooding recovery

BURNS, Oregon — Cleanup efforts are underway in Burns, Oregon after April flooding of the Silvies river.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek visited the city on Thursday, and vowed to make a request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid recovery efforts.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure we get federal resources here for the response, because that is what the federal government does, they help out states to make sure the federal relief comes through," said Gov. Kotek.

Gov. Kotek says officials are conducting a joint assessment of flood-impacted counties, including Harney, Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties.

"There has been heavy rain, snowfall, melt that has been causing problems across the southern half of our state, so we're trying to combine all of those, and say to the federal government, 'We need help.' So, we're working on that right now," said Gov. Kotek.

Idaho News 6 visited Burns on Thursday to learn more about local cleanup efforts and resources. Check back for updates.