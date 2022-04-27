Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declares drought emergency in 4 more Oregon counties

BEND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in four more counties in the state, bringing the total to 11 counties.

The emergency declarations allow people who use water to seek temporary relief measures, such as moving water rights, drilling emergency wells and applying for state and federal aid.

The new counties added this week are Deschutes, Grant, Lake and Malheur. All the counties with a declared drought emergency so far are east of the Cascade Mountains and together make up more than half of Oregon's land area.