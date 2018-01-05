Oregon drivers react to new gas pumping law

For most Americans, learning how to pump gas is part of the experience of learning how to drive, but in Oregon, some have been behind the wheel for decades, but because of state laws, they have never had the right of passage of pumping gas. But that’s changing.

A new state law went into effect on Monday allowing gas stations in rural parts of the state to offer self-serve gas at any time of day.

“I can imagine there are people that don’t know how,” said Oregon resident Viki Miller.

At Love’s in Ontario, the gas station attendant said that in the past few days he guesses he has taught more than 150 people how to fill up.

“The guy had to show me what buttons to push and all of that,” explained Oregon resident Steve Magedanz.

Drivers in 15 counties, each with a population of under 40,000 can now pump there own gas at any time of tay.

“I like it because you don’t have to wait for an attendant,” said Magedanz. “You just get it done and get out of here.”

Even though it may take some time to get used to, it seems as though most people are embracing the change.