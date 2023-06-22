Oregon approves making the POTATO the official state vegetable

Oregon make its official state vegetable to be the Potato.

In a bill officials voted to adopt on Wednesday, the Oregon State Legislature designated the Potato as the official State vegetable. Officials reportedly celebrated during a break sharing McDonald's french fries.

Although most in the House and all in the Senate were in agreement to pass the resolution. Ten House members voted against the resolution, with one looking, instead, for the honored veggie to be the Onion.

Oregon's Department of Agriculture states that there are 45,000 acres of potato fields in the state and that the potato is Oregon's top-selling vegetable.

The state also claims that the Tater-Tot was developed in Ontario by the family that founded Ore-Ida.

Potatoes join state symbols like the flower (grape), fruit (pear) and crustacean (Dungeness Crab).

There was no mention of Idaho, the largest producer of potatoes in the US, during the proceedings.