UPDATE: Bogus Basin up and running again following lightning storm closure

UPDATE: Bogus Basin is resuming operations now that thunderstorms have passed over the area.

The storm has passed! We are back up and running :) — Bogus Basin (@BOGUSBASIN) August 26, 2023

Bogus Basin has halted all mountain operations temporarily due to lightning in the area.

❗All Mountain Operations are currently on a Lightning Hold. Please seek shelter while the storm passes❗ — Bogus Basin (@BOGUSBASIN) August 26, 2023

The lightning hold was initially announced at around 1:00 p.m. on August 26 and has been extended following several lightning strikes, now lasting through 2:02 p.m.

In the meantime, those in the area are being asked to remain in a safe area until no there has been no lightning within 10 miles of Bogus Basin for 30 minutes.