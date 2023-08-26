Watch Now
UPDATE: Bogus Basin up and running again following lightning storm closure

Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 26, 2023
UPDATE: Bogus Basin is resuming operations now that thunderstorms have passed over the area.

Bogus Basin has halted all mountain operations temporarily due to lightning in the area.

The lightning hold was initially announced at around 1:00 p.m. on August 26 and has been extended following several lightning strikes, now lasting through 2:02 p.m.

In the meantime, those in the area are being asked to remain in a safe area until no there has been no lightning within 10 miles of Bogus Basin for 30 minutes.

