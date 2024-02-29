Operation underway near Homedale Elementary

HOMEDALE, Idaho — Local law enforcement is conducting an operation near Homedale Elementary School and as a result classes will not begin until 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 29.

Students who have already been picked up by the buses will be taken to the middle school where Homedale Elementary staff members will remain on site until students can safely be taken to the elementary school

The busses will run again for the later start time.

At this time the nature of the operation is unknown, but more details will be provided here as we learn more information.