Open houses at South and Lowell pools next week

Open houses at both South and Lowell Pools are planned for next week to get additional community input on the future of the two facilities.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department will host the open houses as part of the public outreach and engagement phase. At the workshops, residents can learn more of the current conditions of the pools and see survey results from initial surveys taken in March.

Both pools were designed by Architect Wesley Bintz and constructed around 1953. Recent assessments of the pools noted various deficiencies and made recommended steps to bring the pools up to safety and accessibility standards.

The open houses are scheduled for: