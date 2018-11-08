Ontario prepares for legal marijuana after voters approve cannabis ordinance

Ontario - Voters approved a resolution that will allow recreational marijuana dispensaries within city limits with a three percent tax on every sale.

Even before election day potential owners started camping out in hopes of starting a cannabis dispensary on the Oregon border, the people camping out were happy to see the initiative past.

The city also anticipated the possibility of legalizing dispensaries by holding public meetings and listening to the citizens to put buffers in to protect residents.

Those buffers include dispensaries can't be within a thousand feet of parks and schools, 500 feet away from residential areas in a designated commercial or industrial zone and dispensaries can't be within 1,000 feet of each other.

"Possibly ten to fifteen," said Dan Cummings the Community Development Director. "It's tough, but including the urban growth boundaries where they have the option to go out and annex into the city I roughly come up with around fifteen."

Cummings said he gets between ten and twenty calls a day from people inquiring about opening a dispensary and that also helps to explain why so many people started camping out to get in line.

Cummings has come up with a plan that he will unveil to the city council on Thursday in an effort to come up with some way of forming a line without all the people having to camp in the cold until January when the resolution becomes official.