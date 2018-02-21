Ontario police searching for bank robbery

The Ontario Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a Washington Federal bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to police the suspect entered the bank, threatened an employee while demanding money. The man then fled the bank to the south on foot. It is not clear how much money the suspect made off with or if he had a car waiting.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50 to 60 years old with lots of “wrinkles’ on his face. He appeared to be wearing a purple wig with a black hat. He was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt with a black horizontal stripe. He was described as 5’6” and 180 pounds. If anyone sees the suspect or has information regarding his identity they are asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (541) 473-5125.