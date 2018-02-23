Ontario Police investigating robbery, attempted sex assault

ONTARIO, ORE. - Ontario Police Department investigators are looking for a man they say forced his way into an elderly woman’s home and attempted to sexually assault her.

About 7 p.m. Thursday, reports say a man knocked on the door of a home in the area of SW 11th Street.

When the elderly woman answered the door, “the male then pushed his way into the home and attempted to sexually assault the victim. The male then took money from the victim and fled the residence,” said Ontario Police Chief Cal Kunz.

Police believe the man then stole a car.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his late twenties or early thirties, about six feet tall, fair skinned with a “heavier build.” He has brown hair, was clean-shaven, and was wearing a beanie.

The stolen car, a four-door, maroon 1995 Buick Century, with Oregon license plate XAN 505, was found in the 200 block of NW Third Street. It was parked and unoccupied, Kunz said.

If you’ve seen the suspect or know who he may be, you are urged to contact the Ontario Police Department at (541) 473-5125.