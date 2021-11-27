Online sales open for Idaho Foodbank's Empty Bowls fundraiser

Online sales are open for the Idaho Foodbank Empy Bowls fundraiser.

Bowl prices begin at $10 a piece and all proceeds to go the Idaho Foodbank. Each bowl includes a gift certificate for soup from a participating restaurant and a $5 Albertsons gift card, according to a news release from the Idaho Foodbank.

"Every single bowl last year sold, so it does not matter if you're great at painting or maybe not so great at painting," said Whitney Morgan, Idaho Foodbank Corporate and Community Relations coordinator."People just come together and support the Idaho Foodbank in this unique way, and I just love to see everyone get so excited, and then we also get to support local restaurants as well with the soup."

All bowls can be viewed online and any purchases must be picked up at the Idaho Foodbank warehouse in Meridian.