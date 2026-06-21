One woman dead, four injured in US-26 crash in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — One Idaho Falls woman was killed, and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County on Saturday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.

The crash occurred at 4:26 p.m., at milepost 349 on US-26, just south of Ririe.

According to ISP, a 2007 Toyota Tundra, pulling a utility trailer, was driving westbound on US-26. The Toyota was driven by a 37-year-old male from Ammon, with three juvenile passengers.

A 2017 Honda Accord was also traveling westbound on US-26 when police say the Honda attempted to turn left and was struck by the Toyota.

The driver of the Honda, a 44-year-old female from Idaho Falls, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, ISP said.

The driver and three occupants of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance; police say the Toyota occupants were all wearing seat belts.

Police confirmed the driver of the Honda was not wearing her seat belt.

The left-side westbound lane on US-26 was blocked for approximately three hours.

ISP is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has information that can assist investigators to contact the District 6 office at 208-528-3400.