One well-known Idaho city has been ranked as the Top Romantic Destination in the state

An Idaho city made the list of Top Romantic Destinations for 2024 according to Honeymoons.com
Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 12:04:41-05

BOISE, Idaho — A record 2.6 million couples tied the knot in 2022, spending an average of $30,000 for the ceremony and reception. 73% shelled out an additional $5100 for their honeymoon.
 
With a focus on picturesque settings that range from serene coastal shores to majestic mountain landscapes, Honeymoon.com’s selections for the top romantic destinations in each state aim to create unforgettable experiences for couples.

With that in mind, they’ve chosen Coeur d’Alene as the Top Romantic Destination in the state of Idaho for 2024.

According to the website, “Coeur d’Alene, with its blend of natural beauty and intimate settings, creates an enchanting ambiance that captures the hearts of those seeking a romantic escape in the heart of Idaho.”

Their official entry breaks it down with the following:

Idaho – Coeur d’Alene
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Coeur d’Alene Resort
Intimate Restaurant: Beverly’s
Most Romantic Activity: Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruise

To see the full list of all top 50 romantic locations, check out their website HERE.

