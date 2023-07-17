One taken to hospital following apartment fire in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — One person was taken to the hospital, following an early morning apartment fire in Boise on Monday.

According to the Boise Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene at 6:07 a.m. The department says the fire started on the third floor of the nine story building on E. Bannock St.

The fire is out, but the Boise Fire Department says crews are still on scene working to remove smoke from the hallways.

Broadway is currently shutdown between E. Idaho and E. Jefferson streets, but the fire department says they're working to remove the hoseline to reopen the road.