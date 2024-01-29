One suspect arrested after early morning shooting at Boise hotel

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Paramedics heard gunshots when they responded to a 4:20 a.m. call for service on Jan. 29th at a hotel on the 2700 block of W. Elder Street, causing the Boise Police to rush to the scene.

When they arrived, the BPD officers heard two more shots fired by the suspect with one gunshot fired in the direction of the officers. Current evidence suggests the suspect was firing from out of the hotel window.

Officers identified the man as Santiago Prieto and began talking to him through an open window to de-escalate the situation. Eventually, officers were able to talk Prieto into leaving the hotel room without his weapon. He was then taken into custody by the BPD just before 5:45 a.m.

“Early this morning our first responders were met with gunfire while responding to a community member’s request for medical assistance. Our officers did an excellent job isolating and containing the situation and using appropriate tools and tactics to safely resolve this incident. I want to thank our regional law enforcement partners including Idaho State Police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for their fast response to assist us as well,” said Boise Police Captain Jim Quackenbush.

During his arrest, it was discovered that Prieto has a criminal history and is a prohibited possessor. He was then taken to a local hospital to be cleared before being booked into the Ada County Jail on 3 counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.