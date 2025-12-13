Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person killed after U-Haul explodes in Old Navy parking lot

The explosion was reported at 7:15 a.m. this morning
old navy explosion.jpg
Lewiston Fire Department/City of Lewiston Police Department
Explosion at Old Navy in Lewiston
old navy explosion.jpg
LEWISTON — One person has been pronounced dead after a U-Haul explosion in Lewiston this morning.

According to the Lewiston Fire Department and Lewiston Police, the explosion was reported at 7:15 a.m. and was traced to a U-Haul truck parked in front of an Old Navy.

The explosion caused damage to surrounding businesses, including the Old Navy and the Courtyard Marriott, but authorities reported there was no fire following the initial blast.

old navy explosion 2.jpg
Authorities secure the area surrounding U-Haul explosion.

The vehicle was transporting stored materials and flammable items, including gasoline and propane tanks.

Lewiston Fire Marshal Julian Sorrell reports that preliminary information indicates the incident to be accidental. “At this time, there is no indication the incident is criminal in nature,” he said.

Authorities report that there is no immediate threat to the public, but that residents and visitors should avoid the area.

The Lewiston Fire Department, Lewiston Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Lewiston Streets Division (Public Works Department), and Nez Perce County assisted in the response.

The investigation remains ongoing.

