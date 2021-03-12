One More Day holds fundraiser for fallen National Guard pilots

BOISE, Idaho — One More Day is a relatively new organization in the Treasure Valley that makes it their mission to provide resources for suicide prevention to military members and veterans.

This Sunday the organization is hosting a fundraiser for the three Idaho National Guard pilots who lost their lives flying a training mission back in February.

"It's taken my entire life for the last month," said David Conley of One More Day. "It's been kind of crazy, but you got to do it because they made the ultimate sacrifice."

The event starts with a motorcycle ride at Whiskey River in Nampa, preregistration begins at 9:45 a.m. and the group plans to start the ride at 10:45.

But David Conley told us this event generated so much interest they decided to meet up for a celebration of life at High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian from 2-5 p.m.

The event will include food, the LT. Governor and the sister of pilot Geoff Laubhan, who lost his life in the deadly helicopter crash.

Several corporate sponsors are helping make this event a possibility and the proceeds raised will go to the families of Jesse Anderson, Matthew Peltzer and Geoff Laubhan.

"It says Idaho is the best," said Conley. "There is no better state and the people here bind together quickly, it's phenomenal.