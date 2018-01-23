One man injured in 7-vehicle Boise accident

BOISE, ID - One man was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning following an accident in Boise involving seven vehicles.

Officers responded to the crash at Cole and Victory Roads about 10:20 a.m.

Witnesses told police a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Boise man was headed eastbound on Victory Road when it struck a vehicle entering the roadway, just west of the Cole/Victory intersection. Officials have not released the man’s name.

“The collision caused the two vehicles to crash into other vehicles which were stopped at the light. In total, there were seven vehicles involved in the collision,” said Boise Police Department spokesman Ryan Larrondo.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other six drivers were checked on-scene by paramedics and cleared, Larrondo said.

Eastbound traffic on Victory Road was affected for approximately 90 minutes, while officers investigated the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Charges are likely pending, he added.



