One killed, one hospitalized in single-vehicle crash in northern Idaho

BONNER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash near Clark Fork on Saturday morning left one person dead and another hospitalized, Idaho State Police said in a press release.

According to officials, at approximately 6:22 a.m. on SH-200, a Hyundai Equus was traveling east when it veered off the roadway and struck a rock face.

The driver was identified as a 45-year-old female from San Pedro, California. A 65-year-old male from Union City, California, was a passenger inside the vehicle.

Police say that the female driver was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance. The male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, and police say he succumbed to his injuries on scene.

ISP said evidence at the scene indicated that drugs/and or alcohol may have been involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Traffic on SH-200 was closed to one lane of travel for four hours while emergency responders worked to provide assistance, investigate and clear the scene.