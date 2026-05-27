One killed, one hospitalized after truck crashes into Hayden apartment building

HAYDEN — One elderly man was killed, and one elderly woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into an apartment building in Hayden.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle-versus-building crash in the 8700 block of North Avalanche Road.

KCSO said that deputies arrived at the scene and found that a full-size truck had crashed into a ground-level apartment unit, with two elderly residents trapped beneath the vehicle.

An elderly male was pronounced dead at the scene, and an elderly female was transported to Kootenai Health with life-threatening injuries, KCSO said.

The driver of the truck was extricated by Northern Lakes Fire District personnel. KCSO had identified the driver as an adult male and disclosed that he is currently being interviewed by KCSO traffic deputies, who will lead an investigation.