One injured in Boise officer-involved shooting

BOISE, ID - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday on the Boise “Bench.”

According to an Ada County dispatch supervisor, the call originally came in about 7:15 a.m. when someone reported a person with a gun in the 900 block of Wildphlox Way, near the intersection of Cole and Overland Roads.

A “shots fired” call came in a few minutes later. It is not immediately known how many shots were fired.

One person –- believed to be the suspect -- was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately released.

No residents were evacuated, and no streets were blocked, according to the dispatcher.

Reports say no officers were injured in the shooting.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

