One dead, three injured on Christmas day Highway 55 crash

EAGLE, Idaho — A car crash on Christmas day has left one dead and three injured, according to the Ada County Sheriffs Office. The Ada County Sheriffs Office says deputies are investigating the incident.

The crash took place at the Idaho State Highway 55 and Floating Feather Road intersection at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies continue to investigate a fatal car crash at the Idaho 55/Floating Feather Road intersection Saturday afternoon. An adult woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, died as a result of the crash, which occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) December 26, 2021

Ada County Sheriffs Office said in a tweet thread that an adult woman, who was a passenger in one of the involved cars, died from the crash.

Witnesses of the crash told Ada County Sheriffs deputies that the car going east on Floating Feather went through a red light at the Highway 55 intersection and collided with a car going south.

Ada County Sheriffs said four people, including the woman who later died, were transported to a local hospital by paramedics for treatment.