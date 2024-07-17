One dead in single-vehicle crash in Idaho County

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating after a fatal single vehicle crash on Deer Creek Rd in Idaho County.

Around 7:15 pm on Tuesday, July 16, ISP troopers received a report of a crash 13 miles west of Whitebird Grade on Deer Creek Rd.

According to officers, it was determined that a Ford F250 pickup was traveling eastbound on the dirt road when the driver lost control and struck a ditch before rolling once.

The driver was a 42-year-old man from Grangeville, he was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash. ISP is continuing their investigation into the incident, but at this time no alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.