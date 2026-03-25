One dead after severe 2-vehicle crash in central Idaho

RUPERT, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Idaho Highway 24, just north of Heyburn.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, near milepost 2, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers say a gray 2024 Toyota Camry, driven by a 22-year-old male with a 49-year-old male passenger, both from Rock Springs, Wyoming, was driving northbound on West 200 South when it attempted to turn westbound onto Idaho Highway 24.

A gray 2025 Kawasaki Motorcycle, driven by a 20-year-old male from Rupert traveling eastbound on Idaho Highway 24, collided with the Camry.

All occupants in the Toyota were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Kawasaki was wearing a helmet. The Kawasaki driver succumbed to their injuries on scene.

The deceased has been identified by the Minidoka County Coroner as 21-year-old Keaton Andrew Ring of Rupert.

The northbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours.

Report by EastIdahoNews.com staff