Old Idaho Penitentiary offers $1 admission on Thursday

The Old Idaho Penitentiary is celebrating a big milestone on Thursday, and to celebrate, you can visit the site for just $1.00.

December 14 marks the 49th anniversary of the Old Idaho Penitentiary operating as a historic site and museum. The prison first started housing incarcerated men in 1872, and over the years, 13,000 men and women we're held at the penitentiary at one time or another.

If you'd like to visit The Old Idaho Penitentiary yourself, the site is open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with last admission at 4:00 p.m.

