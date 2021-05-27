Old Idaho Pen holding birthday party for Dennis the Cat

BOISE, Idaho — The Old Idaho Penitentiary is holding a birthday celebration on May 30 for Dennis the Cat, the historic animal mascot. There will be Prison Pets history presentations, a Prison Paws scavenger hunt, food trucks and more.

Attendees are asked to bring donations of unopened pet food for admission to the Prison Pets history presentations. Donations benefit the Idaho Humane Society and Simply Cats. Presentations take place hourly from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Old Idaho Penitentiary

Between 1952 and 1968, Dennis lived among the staff and residents of the Idaho State Penitentiary and was one of the site's best-liked and most respected figures. When Dennis died in 1968, the prison population buried him in the main yard.

Dennis has an engraved headstone marking his resting place that guests can pay their respects at. It is the only marked grave within the prison walls, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.

If you don't bring a pet food donation, admission is $8 for adults, $5 for youth and $6 for those 60 and older.