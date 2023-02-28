OG Horror Classics making One Night appearance at Cinemark Majestic

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Select Cinemark Movie theaters are hosting a Slash Into Spring event, where they will be playing some of the most iconic horror films, the OG versions, back to the big screen for one day, in one theater, for one showing. Leatherface, Michael Myers, Jason, Freddy, Chucky .... have all made the line-up.

Lucky for us, Cinemark Majestic in Meridian is participating. (It's the one down behind the High Desert Harley Davidson, off of Overland - by Biscuit and Hogs). Actual Address, 2140 E Cinema Drive.

The screaming good time starts on March 1. The show starts at 7:30pm each night. Here's the schedule:

Wednesday, March 1 - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Thursday, March 2 - Halloween (1978)

Friday, March 3 - Friday the 13th (1980)

Saturday, March 4 - A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Sunday, March 5 - Child's Play (Chucky Series, 1988)

