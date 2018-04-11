Officials say lightning likely killed more than 100 geese

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Idaho officials say a recent lightning storm likely killed more than 100 geese in Idaho Falls.

KIFI-TV reports that about 50 geese were found dead in a parking lot and another 60 were found dead on the roof of Yellowstone Warehouse.

The dead birds include snow geese and Ross's Geese.

Idaho Falls Fish and Game received reports of the geese carcasses late Saturday.

John Keyes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello, tells the Idaho State Journal that the Idaho Falls area saw lightning and hail as large as golf balls that day.

Conservation Officer Jacob Berl says it's likely that the geese were hit by lightning as they were flying.

Some of the geese carcasses were taken to a Caldwell wildlife health lab for a necropsy.

(by The Associated Press)

