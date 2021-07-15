Watch
News

Actions

Officials: Major understaffing in Idaho prisons raises risks

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Litchfield/AP
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho. In a lawsuit filed Monday, May 4, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Boise, the inmates say lawmakers have failed to adequately fund the Idaho Department of Correction despite a growing inmate population. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)
Prison Overcrowding Lawsuit
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 21:21:13-04

BOISE, Idaho — Prisons in Idaho are so understaffed that correctional officers often end up working mandatory 16-hour shifts, leaving them just eight hours to sleep, eat and see their families before returning to duty.

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told Board of Correction members Wednesday about the staff shortages, saying roughly one-quarter of correctional officer positions are vacant. That’s the lowest staffing rate the state has seen in the past six years.

Prison understaffing can lead to dangerous conditions for workers and inmates. Several Idaho prisons have had to curtail visitation because of understaffing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light