Officials Investigate Fatal Trailer Fire in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Officials with the Caldwell Fire Department are investigating a fatal fire that was reported in the early hours of October 22.

According to the Caldwell Fire Department, the reported fire occurred in a camper trailer on the 5500 block of South Florida Avenue. Fire Crews arrived at the scene of the fire just after 3:20 a.m.

During the investigation of the burned camper, it was confirmed by fire crews on the scene that one deceased victim was located inside.

The Caldwell Fire Department is conducting an investigation. Currently, no foul play is suspected. The victim's identity and cause of death are expected to be released by the Canyon County Coroner.