Officials in Oregon reacting to drought and wildfire risks

Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, is the Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway are on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif. Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border, Jefferson Public Radio reports. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 09, 2021
SALEM, Ore. — In northeast Oregon’s Union County, the snowpack is so thin that it has completely melted away in measurement sites.

Rivers are running lower, spelling bad news for farmers. The wildfire risk is high. Given these conditions, the county has declared a drought emergency and an early start to the fire season.

The conditions in Union County, home to 27,000 people spread out over 2,000 square miles, mirror those in much of the West Coast, where drought is above or near record levels, creating increased wildfire risk and hurting farmers, ranchers and fish species.

