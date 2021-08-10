Officials: Idaho trap-and-truck salmon effort successful

BOISE, Idaho — Wildlife officials say an emergency trap-and-truck operation netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program.

Idaho Fish and Game officials said Tuesday they captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that are now at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho. The Idaho-bound fish are endangered sockeye salmon due to high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers.

Some of the fish will be spawned at the hatchery, and others will be released into Redfish and Pettit lakes in central Idaho to spawn naturally. Snake River Sockeye salmon were listed as endangered in 1991.