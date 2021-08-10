Watch
Officials: Idaho trap-and-truck salmon effort successful

Travis Brown/Idaho Department of Fish and Game via AP, File
FILE — In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, provided by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Chelbee Rosenkrance, of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, holds a male sockeye salmon at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in Eagle, Idaho. Wildlife officials said Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, that an emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon, due to high water temperatures in the Snake and Salomon rivers, netted enough fish at the Granite Dam in eastern Washington, last month, to sustain an elaborate hatchery program.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 10, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Wildlife officials say an emergency trap-and-truck operation netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program.

Idaho Fish and Game officials said Tuesday they captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that are now at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho. The Idaho-bound fish are endangered sockeye salmon due to high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers.

Some of the fish will be spawned at the hatchery, and others will be released into Redfish and Pettit lakes in central Idaho to spawn naturally. Snake River Sockeye salmon were listed as endangered in 1991.

