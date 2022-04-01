Watch
Officials finish buried nuclear waste cleanup at Idaho site

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2015, file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. U.S. and state officials say ongoing Superfund cleanup work of radioactive and other contamination at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has been successful at protecting humans and the environment. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Nuclear Lab Cleanup
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:29:13-04

ARCO, Idaho — Federal officials say they've completed digging up and removing radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at a nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer in eastern Idaho.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday held a celebration to mark the completion of removing specifically-targeted buried waste from a 97-acre landfill at its 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory. The targeted radioactive waste included plutonium-contaminated filters, graphite molds, sludges containing solvents and oxidized uranium generated during the Cold War. Some radioactive and hazardous waste remains at the landfill and will receive an earthen cover.

