Officials: Bald eagles kill 54 sheep at farm in Idaho

MURTAUGH, Idaho — A farmer in Idaho has said he lost about $7,500 in revenue from 54 lambs killed by nearby bald eagles.

The Times-News reported that Rocky Matthews started finding dead lambs in April on his farm near Murtaugh Lake, and initially thought someone was killing the animals with a pellet gun. Matthews later discovered eagles, who have lived on his property for more than 20 years, were attacking his flock.

An Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist says eagles strike from above using their talons, which can sever internal arteries and cause animals to bleed out.

