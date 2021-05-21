Watch
News

Actions

Official warns of fundraising scams after Idaho shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Natalie Behring/AP
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)
Idaho Shooting
Posted at 12:45 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:45:07-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning residents to be wary of scams by people claiming to raise money for the victims of a school shooting in eastern Idaho.

Two students and the school custodian were shot during the May 6 attack at Rigby Middle School, and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Jefferson County prosecuting attorney’s office says a 6th-grade girl has been charged. Her name wasn't released.

In a statement Thursday, Wasden said victims and their families should also be cautious if they receive solicitations about filing lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light