Official LEGO® store opening in The Village

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The official LEGO® store is scheduled to open at the Village in Meridian on Friday, August 11 at 10:00am.

A series of promotional events are planned for the opening month:



LEGO® Store Tile (Free Giveaway): Aug 11-13

LEGO® Store Tote (Gift with Any Purchase): Aug 14-20

LEGO® Store Yellow Truck (Insiders; $75+): Aug 12

LEGO® Store set ($120+): Aug 13

The store will offer a variety of official LEGO® products and merchandise, some exclusive to the LEGO® stores, including the Pick & Build wall, allowing builders to hand-pick parts and elements they may need for their creations.

The Meridian location will also be included in the LEGO® VIP Loyalty program, with includes exclusive VIP gifts, double point events and more.

The Village store joins the list of the existing 113 LEGO® stores in North America, including flagship locations in Chicago, Illinois and New York City as well as at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, Disney Springs in the Orlando area and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.