Officers involved in a shooting in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, ID — Early Thursday morning, the Twin Falls Police Department received a call reporting that shots were being fired near the 400 block on Hankins Road.

After arriving on the scene, officers encountered a thirty-eight-year-old man, armed with a rifle, according to a press release. Officials say the situation escalated and an officer shot a man. The wounded man was quickly taken to a regional trauma center.

According to policy, the officers involved in the shooting have been put on paid administrative leave.

The Critical Incident Task Force and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident.