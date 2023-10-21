Officer Involved Shooting Outside of Parma

The Canyon County Police Department received a call for a suicidal subject at a home west of Parma just before 2 a.m. on October 21.

The officers located the 19-year-old man just after 3:30 a.m., near the Boise River. The man fled the police in a vehicle and the officers initiated their pursuit.

This pursuit ultimately led to an officer shooting the individual. The man was transported to a Boise hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Caldwell Police are now leading an investigation into the situation, and the officer has been put on paid administrative leave per Department protocol. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time, though the Caldwell Police Department will release further details as appropriate.