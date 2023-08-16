Watch Now
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Nampa

Nampa Officer Involved shooting near Marketplace and Midland
Erik Johnson / KIVI
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 17:20:23-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are involved in an altercation in the area of Marketplace and Midland, currently blocking the roadway and diverting traffic.

The Nampa PD has reported shots fired, involving an officer, and that one person has died. No officer injuries have been reported. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police have told Idaho News 6 that a suspect escaped from a local hospital and entered the O'Crab restaurant located on Marketplace Blvd. in Nampa.

The suspect took possession of a knife, exited the restaurant, and proceeded to the neighboring McDonald's drive-thru line where he attempted to carjack a vehicle.

Police are still on the scene and a Critical Incident Task Force has been activated to investigate details of the incident.

This is a breaking story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

